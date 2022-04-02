This is the home you have been looking for! Three year old immaculate, smart home ready, 2630 sq ft home is waiting for you. Light filled home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom/full bath on first floor), full basement english look out. Open-concept kitchen and family room invites entertaining. Kitchen features abundant granite counter space. Large island with additional storage space and seating, stainless steel appliances and huge walk in pantry. Eating area looks out over the yard and green space. Large master suite includes huge walk in closet with custom organizers. Dual vanity suite with walk in shower, offers a spa like experience. Loft space on the 2nd level offers additional flex space for gathering. All bedroom closets have been fitted custom organizers. Loads of storage space. . Convenient upstairs laundry room. Large professionally landscaped, fenced yard. Convenient to all the amenities that Gurnee has to offer. Minutes to the expressway, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $459,900
