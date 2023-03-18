Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful ready to move in home yours. This home features an upgraded kitchen, beautiful floors, open floor plan, with plenty of natural sunlight. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Ideally located in Gurnee, close to expressway, shopping, and malls. Come see this home today! A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing.
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The child of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his apartment and then disposing of the body in spring 2020 testified Wedn…
The girlfriend of the missing Kenosha man who prosecutors say was killed inside his apartment in spring 2020 testified against the Mequon man …
Pleasant Prairie police stopped a Illinois driver after a pursuit that ended outside a grocery store parking lot with his arrest for operating…
The mother of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in May 2020 testified in the tri…
Returning to the Kohl Center will be a difference experience for Pewaukee's coach, who's chasing a three-peat, and Kettle Moraine's coach, who…