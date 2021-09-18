Stunning Stonecrest model in coveted Vista Ridge community! Built in 2018, no detail was overlooked. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, oversized 2-car garage, and patio. Kitchen is truly a chef's dream boasting granite countertops, bountiful tall cabinets, recessed can lighting, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and expansive island overlooking breakfast and family room areas, Open layout is ideal for entertaining. Home features 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring on main level, oak rails adorned with iron spindles. Upstairs, enter the primary bedroom sanctuary with two walk-in closets, and an en-suite that features a serenity shower, separate soaking tub and linen closet. An additional 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, and huge loft adorn the top level, plus 2nd floor laundry! The gorgeous backyard is your private oasis with a beauitful patio. You'll be close to shopping, restaurants, Gurnee Mills Mall, Six Flags, and much more, this house is ready for you to call home!
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Two Kenosha Police officers on patrol early Saturday who stopped to check on a broken door in a business uncovered a burglary and arson underway.
A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the wom…
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work.
A 6-year-old Riverview Elementary School student remained in critical condition Monday as the week began after suffering a traumatic brain inj…