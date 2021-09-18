4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $489,000

Stunning Stonecrest model in coveted Vista Ridge community! Built in 2018, no detail was overlooked. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, oversized 2-car garage, and patio. Kitchen is truly a chef's dream boasting granite countertops, bountiful tall cabinets, recessed can lighting, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in pantry, and expansive island overlooking breakfast and family room areas, Open layout is ideal for entertaining. Home features 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring on main level, oak rails adorned with iron spindles. Upstairs, enter the primary bedroom sanctuary with two walk-in closets, and an en-suite that features a serenity shower, separate soaking tub and linen closet. An additional 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, and huge loft adorn the top level, plus 2nd floor laundry! The gorgeous backyard is your private oasis with a beauitful patio. You'll be close to shopping, restaurants, Gurnee Mills Mall, Six Flags, and much more, this house is ready for you to call home!