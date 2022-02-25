4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $515,000

Built on almost half an acre (0.44) in a premium lot of Timberwoods. Bright & sunny interior features soaring 2 story foyer and family room. Some of the original upgrades when the home was built include a brick-faced facade, office room that was custom built by the builder (instead of a 3rd car garage), oak wood stairs and banister (instead of drywall), and oak wood floors. Custom-built office room of about 192 sq ft is currently used as a home office and features glass windows which create an open layout overlooking the back yard and family room. Oakwood stairs and banister in the middle of the home create an airy & open feeling for all upper-level rooms. Kitchen with eating area & island is open to the family room and office room allowing wonderful traffic flow. 2 zoned heating and cooling. Interior features crown moldings throughout the house except bedrooms & kitchen (2006). Wood floor on the 1st floor & 2nd floor hallway. Stone tile flooring in dining & living room & den & office, stones keep the house temperature at very comfortable level. New concrete pavement on front entrance walkway (2021), new vinyl siding (2019), stone tile at main entrance (2016), finished basement with recreation room w/oak wood stairs & french door (2006), stone tile floor on 1st level including garage (2005), black granite kitchen countertop & under mounted sink & new faucet (2021), new asphalt driveway (2021). Excellent location for schools and many amenities & highway. Open view front and back of the house. No mature trees covering roofing. Hard to find one!!!