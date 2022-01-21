4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $519,900

BE PREPARED TO FALL IN LOVE THE MINUTE YOU WALK IN THE FRONT DOOR FROM THE SOARING TWO STORY ENTRY WAY THAT FLOWS THROUGH TO THE SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM WITH PILLARS ADORNING THE DINING ROOM. NEW TRANSOM WINDOWS ADD TO THE BEAUTY OF THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, ENDLESS QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, BACKSPLASH AND GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. BRIGHT BREAKFAST ROOM LOOKS ONTO THE HUGE FAMILY ROOM. PRIMARY BEDROOM BOASTS OVERSIZED WALK-IN CLOSET, BATHROOM WITH DUAL VANITY, GARDEN TUB AND SEPERATE SHOWER. FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM (WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SHOWER) BUILT-IN BAR IN THE REC ROOM THAT LEADS TO THE PAVER BRICK PATIO, ENJOY YOUR BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF THE YARD AND POND ON THE NEWER TREX DECK WITH PERGOLA. HOME HAS 3 CAR (TANDEM) HEATED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE. MAKE YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT TODAY BEFORE THIS ONE IS GONE.