4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $589,900

This lovingly maintained home with extensive updates within the last 6+ years sits on a beautiful half acre lot backed by a wooded preserve; the perfect setting for your very own private outdoor oasis boasting an enclosed gazebo with hot tub, three season room, brick paver patio with brick seat walls, updated landscaping with fruit trees and crimson maple tree, and ample space to play, entertain and garden. The eye-catching curb appeal starts in the front yard with professionally designed landscaping that adorns the home with seasonal colors, a newer extended red clay brick walkway, a welcoming custom front porch, and water fountain. Step into a two-story foyer flanked by the formal living room and dining room designed with classic hardwood floors and wainscoting. The family room, with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, is a cozy space to gather throughout the day. The kitchen features granite countertops, painted custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances - including a new stove top and newer fridge, a large kitchen island with plenty of prep and storage space, a newer beverage center, and adjacent breakfast room lined with windows offering peaceful backyard views. A three season room with new composite decking, enclosed with Eze-Breeze windows allows you to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about bugs or the weather. The main level den can be used as a private home office with easy access through french doors from the living room and family room. A laundry room with new washer and dryer, and half bathroom complete the main level of the home. Rest and relax at the end of each day in a spacious primary bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, dormer windows with built-in window seating, sitting room, and an ensuite primary bathroom. The primary bathroom features a large walk-in closet, double sinks, granite countertops, custom tile work, a vanity area, soaking tub, and frameless glass shower. Three additional bedrooms that share a remodeled hallway bathroom completes the upper level of the home. A finished basement provides additional space for a recreation room, full wet bar with counter seating, den, workshop, half bathroom and storage. Additional updates include: new exterior doors and storm doors, new oversized gutters, newer powder room vanity, replacement and addition of LED can lights, replacement of all door knobs, replacement of ceiling fans in 3 bedrooms, installation of HD antenna, installation of closet organizers in primary closet and 2 other bedrooms, freshly painted interior trim/wall/ceilings and exterior gazebo/trim/railings, extra spindles, paint and stain in basement. Attached 3 car garage with new garage doors. The Brookside neighborhood offers walking trails and a clubhouse with tennis courts. Minutes away from Gurnee Mills, Six Flags, multiple forest preserves and I-94.