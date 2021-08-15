 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $239,900

LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois Border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Amenities include: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a private boat slip, shared beach area and pier. Beds, Furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in sale, taxes for this parcel were $185 (2020) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. Just Bring Your boat!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
State & Regional

WATCH NOW: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

At the start of the meeting, School Board President Peter Turke reminded attendees on public comment policy.

“I'm responsible as the board president for running the meeting and I want to make sure things go smoothly and want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard,” Turke said.

Things did not go smoothly.

The board ended up meeting in private. Simultaneously, a group of parents decided to elect their own "school board" in the school cafeteria before being told to leave by police.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert