Better than new construction! This custom built 2 yr new home is ''move in & relax'' ready...Landscaping - done!...Driveway - done!...Finished Lower Level - done! Wonderful location near Eagle Lake offers quiet cul-de-sac living with beautiful views of adjacent conservancy. The open floor plan, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, walk out basement, many windows, a balcony and a patio allows for enjoying those views from almost anywhere in the house. Highly sought-after features such as a big kitchen island, double ovens, quartz countertops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, dual sink in primary, main floor laundry, easy on fireplace, plenty of storage and low taxes are all present and waiting for you to enjoy. Why not get the process started and schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $699,900
