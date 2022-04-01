Expertly Designed MOVE IN READY Lake Home! Enjoy the views from your Open Concept 1st Floor; Living-Dining-Kitchen-Wet Bar-GFP-1/2 Bath. The tile floor is Heated and easy to clean after returning from Lake Activities. Kitchen is smartly equipped with Soft-Close Cabinetry & Pantry for Extra Storage. Under the stairs is a huge coat closet, more storage, & access to your 4ft high poured concrete Crawl Space. Up the lit stairway you will find your Master Suite with a Private Balcony to enjoy Sunrises or quiet evenings, Private Wet Bar, 2nd GFP, Jetted Tub, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, fan w/heater, and in-floor radiant heat! Down the hall are 3 more Guest Bedrooms, a Loft/Office Space, Full Bath, and Laundry. START PLANNING YOUR LAKE ADVENTURES NOW on Beautiful -Fully Motorized- Eagle Lake!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $739,900
