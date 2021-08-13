4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $749,900

Plenty of Warm Weather left to create New Lake Adventures! This home is expertly designed for Lake Life and it's completely TURN KEY! Enjoy views from your Open Concept 1st FL: Living-Dining-Kitchen-with Wet Bar-GFP-1/2 Bth. The tile floor is heated/easy to clean when returning from lake activities. Kitchen is smartly equipped with Soft-Close Cabinetry & Pantry for Extra Storage. Under the stairs find a coat closet, more storage, & access to your 4ft high poured concrete crawl space. As you ascend the lit stairway you will find your Master Suite with a private deck to enjoy sunrises, private wet bar, 2nd GFP, jetted tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet, fan w/heater, and in-floor radiant heat! Down the hall: 3 Guest Rms-Loft/Office-Full Bth-Laundry. START ENJOYING YOUR NEW LAKE HOME NOW!!