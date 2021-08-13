4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $974,900

Hobby farm with 75 acres tucked away in picturesque rural setting. Conveniently located w/ easy access to major highways. Ranch home with partial walkout has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and laundry/mud room on main level. Lower level includes a fireplace, full utility bathroom; providing plenty of room for additional living space to be added Several outbuildings have ample possibilities, which have been maintained with newer roofs providing storage and future expansion. Farmland is currently leased through 2021 growing season.