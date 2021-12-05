 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $119,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $119,900

Newly Updated And Spacious 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Home~New Kitchen Cabinets And Counter Tops~Flooring Replaced With Wood Laminate Throughout Main Level~New Carpeting On Stairs And Upper Hallway~New Light Fixtures~Freshly Painted Interior And Covered Front Porch~Newly Landscaped Front Yard~Roof Was Done Approximately 7 Years Ago~Great First Home Or Investment Opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert