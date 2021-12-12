 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

Look no further! Great home at good price! Features 4 spacious bedrooms; main floor bedroom is currently being used as a Formal Dining Room located off the Sitting + Living Room with Brick Natural Fireplace. 2 full bathrooms (main floor + upstairs). Ceramic Tiled Eat-in kitchen was updated (appliances included). Full unfinished basement has newer Glass Block Windows. Fenced yard + 2 car detached garage. Newer roof (complete tear off), Gas Furnace, Central Air + Hot Water Heater. New 2nd Floor windows (2017), 1st floor windows driveway-side (2019), Glass Block (2011). Walking distance to schools + Lake Michigan. Immediate occupancy. House needs tender loving care so seller is offering a $4,000 concession at closing (can be used for prepaids and/or closing costs or for paint and carpeting)

