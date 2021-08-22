 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,400

Don't miss this one!!!So much to offer!!! !st floor master with bath...newly updated kitchen...ss appliances/butcher block counter tops...@ full baths...outside patio area with freshly poured slab for your future garage!!!EASY TO SHOW!!!

