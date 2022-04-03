 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $185,000

Father time has been good to this home and it shows. Pride in ownership has allowed the current owners (for the past 50 years) to keep the home up to date in all the right places. Some minor upgrades may be needed to taste but all in all this home is move in ready. The property used to house a beauticians parlor on the first floor with living quarters on the second story. The upper floor kitchen cabinets are still present and could be made to operate with very little expense. The home boasts 4 bedrooms with the parlor on the first floor serving as a 5th bedroom at present. Nice sized rooms allow for comfortable living. The side drive opens to a concrete back yard with room for turn around drive. Newer Furnace, A/C, some windows, roof and more. Hardwood floors throughout.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert