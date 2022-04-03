Father time has been good to this home and it shows. Pride in ownership has allowed the current owners (for the past 50 years) to keep the home up to date in all the right places. Some minor upgrades may be needed to taste but all in all this home is move in ready. The property used to house a beauticians parlor on the first floor with living quarters on the second story. The upper floor kitchen cabinets are still present and could be made to operate with very little expense. The home boasts 4 bedrooms with the parlor on the first floor serving as a 5th bedroom at present. Nice sized rooms allow for comfortable living. The side drive opens to a concrete back yard with room for turn around drive. Newer Furnace, A/C, some windows, roof and more. Hardwood floors throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $185,000
