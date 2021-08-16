 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $209,000

This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath bi-level home needs some TLC but is spacious enough if you're looking for space to spread apart. A spacious 2.5 garage is perfect for all your toys and a large deck and fenced in backyard is great for outdoor entertaining. Home is being sold as-is.

