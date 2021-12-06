Ready to move in! Spacious 4 bedroom cape cod on Kenosha's Southside of town. Cute, corner lot with lots of perennials and a fenced in yard. Updated kitchen and bath, and a fantastic finished lower level rec room and additional half bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $229,900
