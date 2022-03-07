4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $310,000

Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! Honey stop the car! This one is priced well below value because we have to beat a sheriff's sale before the end of the month. Needs new flooring, a/c, paint & a few things, sold as-is, need a quick close! Solid Whitecaps 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home, with gas lit wood burning fireplace. Beautiful white vinyl full fence and stone fire pirt in backyard. Mostly finished brand new deck. Finished basement (also needs new flooring). Right down the street from Nash Elementary school- walk there with the kids! Photos are from before current occupant. (5+ years). Roomy corner lot, security system owned and conveys.