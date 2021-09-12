 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $325,000

First time on the market! This Ranch style home was custom built by the owner's father and is situated on 2.04 acres. You'll love little details that make this home unique such as, hand chipped bricks made by the original owner! Located on Kenosha's famous Cooper Rd., this property boasts TWO garages (2 cars each), and a carport for a 5th parking space! There are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, recently updated hallway bath with walk-in shower and so much more! Ideal for a growing family who will love all of the space and want to make it their own for generations to come! Plenty of space for RVs and campers for the outdoor enthusiast. Home has municipal water/sewer, but has a functioning well to let you Save Money for gardening/watering/future pool!

