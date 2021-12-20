4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $340,000

Welcome to Kilbourn Woods a family friendly Subdivision built by Cambridge Home, near I-94. This home features large open living room that opens to the open concept kitchen, dinette, and family room. Love an outdoor space? Use the sliding door the opens to the patio and gazebo. Find your way upstairs to the loft area that can be used as an office or den. Relax in the spacious master bedroom complete with an en suite that includes walk in shower. Speaking of being clean, no more trekking to the basement with loads of laundry thanks to the upper laundry room. Build a bonus space that meets your specific in the large basement ready for your personal touch!Don't miss out on you forever home! Come see us at Kilbourn Woods!