4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $359,900

DELIGHTFUL CURB APPEAL WELCOMES YOU! STUNNING BRICK FACE 2-STORY! Step into the foyer, take note of the den on your left (future 1st floor bedroom?) TAKE IN THE VAULTED CEILINGS,ABUNDANCE OF LIVING SPACE! FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS! EXCEPTIONALLY LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND A PANTRY! The HUGE Family Room completes the main floor. New vinyl floors in Foyer and Kitchen - hardwood in Dining Room. BRAND NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND ENTIRE SECOND FLOOR!! Step out to the patio complete with RETRACTABLE AWNING! Upstairs boasts AMAZING MASTER BEDROOM with well-appointed master bath and WIC - 3 more large bedrooms! FINISHED BASEMENT, TOO! All this and LOCATION! Great schools - shopping - easy access to I94 or trip to Kenosha's Lakefront! Don't miss this one!