4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $362,500

NOW AVAILABLE IN WHITE CAPS! STUNNING BRICK FACE 2-STORY! Step into the foyer, take note of the den on your left (or a future 1st floor bedroom?) then STOP A MINUTE TO TAKE IN THE VAULTED CEILINGS, OPEN LAYOUT AND ABUNDANCE OF LIVING SPACE! FORMAL LIVING ROOM!! FORMAL DINING ROOM!! EXCEPTIONALLY LARGE KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND A PANTRY! The LARGE Family Room completes the main floor. New vinyl floors in foyer and kitchen - hardwood in Dining Room. Access to spacious patio- complete with retractable awning- through Kitchen OR LR! AMAZING MASTER BEDROOM with master bath and WIC ! 3 more large bedrooms! FINISHED BASEMENT TOO! All of this and LOCATION! Great Schools, Shopping, EASY access to major cities or quick trip to downtown Kenosha! See it today