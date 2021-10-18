4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $384,900

Sellers are replacing carpet, will be updated before closing. First Time on the Market! Beautiful One-Owner Custom Built Home with Extra Bells and Whistles! Huge Livingroom Ties to Open-Concept Kitchen w/Island, Huge Pantry, and Breakfast Nook next to Formal Dining Room (or Home Office off Kitchen). Extra Insulation with 6'' Exterior Wall Construction, Wood Fireplace w/Gas Ignition, First Floor Laundry. Large Bedrooms with Huge Master Bedroom featuring Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Shower, and Enormous Walk-in Closet. Second Story also has Nursery/Home Office Room next to Master, Completely Dry Partially Finished Basement Features Custom Walk-out Connected to 3.5 Car HEATED Garage with 220V and Pull-down Stair Access to Attic. Quiet Street and Neighborhood. Home also Features Dual Water Heater