4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $399,900

Four bedroom home with 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large eat in kitchen with many cabinets for storage. First floor den/formal fining room or office. Finished rec room in basement with full bathroom. Egress window in unfinished area of basement that can easily be made into another bedroom. Large master bedroom upstairs with heated tile floors in bathroom, large tile shower and jet tub. Fenced in backyard. First floor laundry.

