Updates galore in this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Tyler's Ridge. First floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout living room, kitchen, and family room with new gas fireplace. Huge eat-kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances, and an abundance of storage space. 2nd Floor features 3 huge bedrooms and enormous Master bedroom with tray ceilings, master suite, and massive walk-in closet. Partially finished basement includes 2 egress windows and an oversized walk-in shower in 3rd full bathroom. Fully fenced in yard and newer deck. Other upgrades new central air, windows, window wrap, and interior/exterior paint. Come see this beautiful home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: No apparent signs of trauma following discovery of missing man found in Pleasant Prairie; authorities await autopsy results
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police said Sunday there were no apparent signs of trauma upon discovering the body of a retired Kenosha police off…
Three adults have now been confirmed dead after a fire at a Saxony Manor apartment building. A Kenosha police officer was treated at a hospital and released.
A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse, who turned 19 this month, says his intention is to destroy the rifle.
Police ID those who died
Racine woman, ejected from vehicle, killed in early Friday morning high-speed crash on Sheridan Road
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in what sheriff’s investigators described as a…
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at the Somers House tavern was found guilty on all charges Tuesday afternoon.
Several criminal charges are expected to be filed against two men taken into custody late Thursday night after multiple calls for shots fired …
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
UPDATE: Missing Kenosha man last seen in Schulte Park area; residents urged to check residential cameras
Kenosha police continue to ask for the community's help in locating a 64-year-old man reported missing since Sunday afternoon.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man, one of five charged for a January 2020 gang shooting, will spend 10 years in a state prison.