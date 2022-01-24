 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $439,900

Updates galore in this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Tyler's Ridge. First floor boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout living room, kitchen, and family room with new gas fireplace. Huge eat-kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances, and an abundance of storage space. 2nd Floor features 3 huge bedrooms and enormous Master bedroom with tray ceilings, master suite, and massive walk-in closet. Partially finished basement includes 2 egress windows and an oversized walk-in shower in 3rd full bathroom. Fully fenced in yard and newer deck. Other upgrades new central air, windows, window wrap, and interior/exterior paint. Come see this beautiful home today!

