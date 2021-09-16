********DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS********Short Sale is approved at list price. Great opportunity for a csh flowing rental (after repairs) or to build sweat equity as an owner. Sold in AS-IS/WHERE-IS Condition. Seller & lender will not make any improvements, repairs or cure any defects. All testing is at Buyer expense. All specs need verification. Not suitable for FHA or VA loans. All offers must have Pre-Qual letter from lender or proof of funds with contact info for verification. Please allow AMPLE time for short sale lender to process and approve an offer. All offers must include a Buyer's Premium of $10,000 in addition to offer price. **buyer's premium is non-negotiable**
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $45,000
