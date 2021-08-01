 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $499,900

One of a kind home on over an acre of a park like setting. Well built, all remodeled and updated. Professionally Landscaped. Family room and Game room have walk out. Clean dry basement. Library and Office in addition to Large Master Bedroom and three additional bedrooms. Large Living Great Room. Formal Dining room in addition to Eat in Kitchen. Heated pool, Gazebo overlooking the pond. Whole house generator, Three story heated garage. Heavy duty Pad for RV or boat. Land adjoins conservancy, Very private and wooded property.

