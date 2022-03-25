A stone's throw away from Strawberry Creek Golf Course, is an exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick colonial. Soaring ceilings welcome you in the great room with GFP and loft views. Chef inspired kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and center island. Living room/dining room combo. Quiet den just off of the GR. Soothing MBS with a private attached bath that features a WIS and corner tub. Enjoy the summer evenings out on the stamped concrete patio with FP. 1st floor laundry. 3 car attached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
A Somers man was charged with felony possession of narcotics after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday night.
BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants…
A 36-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a man following an argument in the park…
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.
Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the pa…
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the I-94 West Frontage Road Sunday has been identified as William J. Richardson, 43, of Bristol.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village’s proposal to create a vibrant downtown for its residents and visitors alike has been pared down in residential…
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- An Illinois woman is in custody Monday following a village pursuit and crash of a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago.