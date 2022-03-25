 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $509,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $509,900

A stone's throw away from Strawberry Creek Golf Course, is an exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick colonial. Soaring ceilings welcome you in the great room with GFP and loft views. Chef inspired kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and center island. Living room/dining room combo. Quiet den just off of the GR. Soothing MBS with a private attached bath that features a WIS and corner tub. Enjoy the summer evenings out on the stamped concrete patio with FP. 1st floor laundry. 3 car attached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert