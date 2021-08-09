4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $239,000

COMPLETELY UPDATED MAINTENANCE FREE 4 BR COLONIAL WITH ALL THE UPGRADES. NEWER FLOORING, REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ISLAND ADJACENT TO A FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND ALL NEWER APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOORS LEAD TO FANTASTIC FENCED YARD WITH HUGE DECK AND A HEATED POOL. SAFETY RAILS INSTALLED. ALL BEDROOMS ARE GENEROUS SIZED AND BATHS UPDATED. JACUZZI IN THE UPSTAIRS BATH AND NEWER WINDOWS ON THE SECOND FLOOR AND MOST OF THE FIRST FLOOR. SLIDING DOORS OFF OF THE DINING ROOM LEADS TO A PRIVATE PATIO. THIS IS A GREAT HOME FOR A LARGE FAMILY.