4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $250,000

Don't miss this lovely spacious home that's located in a very sought-after, quiet area of downtown Lake Villa. This one-owner home is perfect for those who are looking for space and convenience. It includes 4 bdrms, 3 full baths, dining rm, eat-in kitchen, a spacious family rm with a WB fireplace plus an unfinished area with lookout windows offering much potential for another bedroom or rec. room and nice sized cement patio too. You'll love the large fenced-in yard with a 6x6 treehouse now used for storage. Wide cement driveway, newer HW heater, new roof & downspouts in 10/2020. Cedar siding was painted in the past 12 mos. Furnace just serviced and cleaned, technician says it works well. Walk to the junior high (LVI) and Sherwood Park. It's close to the train station, shopping, and restaurants, plus lovely Cedar Lake Park too. The Chain of Lakes is just west off of Hwy 59.