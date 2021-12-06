4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $269,900

What a wonderful Wooded & Secluded 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Ranch home on a lot twice the size of the other lots on the street in Move-In Ready Condition. This home is on a dead-end street so you have your own 'parking lot' so to speak, when you have parties or when friends & family come over. There is an over-size 3-Car Detached Garage with a long & wide driveway which adds to the parking. Plus there is a smaller driveway on the south end of the lot. This home enters into a spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout and a slider to the deck. The open floor plan flows into the dining area w/ another slider to the 3-Season Room. Continue on into the kitchen which is good size & well-lit with white oak cabinets and plenty of counter space. The hallway leads to the guest bathroom, laundry room and 3 of the 4 Bedrooms. The Junior Master has it's own bathroom. Continue to the Finished Basement which has the current & spacious Master Bedroom, a 3rd Bathroom, a Rec Room, a Workshop, & a Storage Room. The large Double-sized Lot is Lined with Mature Trees & is totally Fenced for your pets. It has plenty of space for entertaining with a Deck, the 3-Season Room, a Patio w/ fire pit & BBQ area, plus there is a Storage Shed. The kids will enjoy playing in the large backyard. There are water rights to the motor-free Druce Lake & Third Lake which is great for canoeing or kayaking plus the Path to the Rollins Savanna is very close by for jogging, biking or just enjoying a nice nature walk. Your kids will attend the sought after Gurnee Woodland Elementary & Warren Township High Schools. Age of items of interest are: Roof-2010, Furnace-2013, A/C-2013, H2O Heater-2010, Sump Pump-2020, Refrigerator-2014, Stove-2020. So come see your next home and start enjoying the country life type setting.