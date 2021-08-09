Back on the market! Buyers financing fell through so their loss is your gain. Don't miss this opportunity to live in coveted Savanna Springs subdivision in Lake Villa. This 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath home has everything you are looking for. Enjoy your own private sanctuary from the elevated sunroom and deck overlooking pond and wetlands. Featuring a traditional floor plan with a large living room and separate formal dining room. Complete kitchen remodel (2018) with new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry and counters. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar and opens to the family room. Sliding glass doors lead to the sunroom addition. Four well sized bedrooms on 2nd level including master suite with private bath and walk in closet. Upstairs baths updated with porcelain tile in 2019. Finished English basement with large windows includes great room with fireplace, kitchen area and 3rd full bath. Could be studio or in-law arrangement perfect for family, visiting guests or just entertaining. Updates and improvements include: New roof (2017). New interior paint (2021). Deck painted (2021). New kitchen appliances (2018). New washer & dryer (2016). Garage door opener & hot water heater replaced (2011). Fixtures upgraded to satin nickel. Located in Savanna Springs neighborhood with Lake Villa grade schools and Grayslake North high school. Close to forest preserves, parks, schools and Chain O'Lakes! Nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to major roadways for your work commute. Original owners, non-smoking and pet free. This home is a great value, include this on your list to see soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $299,988
