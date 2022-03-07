If you're looking for amazing lakeviews then look no further, this one is for you. This home has character and charm throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee or meals in the heated sunroom while enjoying your water views. Warm and inviting family room with fireplace, wood beams, hardwood, and wall of windows that fills the space with sunlight and gorgeous views of the yard and lake. Two bedrooms and full bath can also be found on the main level of this home. One of the bedrooms would make a great main floor office. Upstairs is where you will find the Master bedroom with built-ins and plenty of closet space. 4th large bedroom and 2nd full bath complete the inside of this spacious home. If you enjoy the outdoor life this home sits on .82 acres. You could plant a garden, take a dip in the lake, or feed the birds. There are so many options to enjoy the outdoors. Miltmore Lake is a private, fully motorized lake with neighborhood boat launch. Home does need some work but has so much to offer. This is a must see to appreciate. Schedule your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $325,000
