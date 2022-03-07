4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $339,000

Wait... Did someone say 1 level living!!?? Amazing RANCH home that has a sprawling floor plan! This is THE house for large gatherings where everyone can be in the same room (host well over 50 to dinner at one time!!) 4 Bedrooms (3 on main level) with 3 FULL baths. Open, Airy Floor Plan with vaulted HIGH Ceilings. Views to the FENCED yard from the front door. Generous great room with flex space by panorama of windows (reading nook, desk, window seat, etc.) that overlook the massive patio with paver addition. OAK HANDCRAFTED kitchen cabinets (great storage solutions including appliance garage), Corian counters, Stainless Appliances & Pantry! Opens into eating area & family room with vaulted ceilings & FIREPLACE. Large primary bedroom with Vaulted ceilings and deluxe en-suite. Head down the open staircase to the FULL, partially finished basement with 2 more rooms (1 has full egress windows for Bedroom, other was used as 5th bedroom near full bath). Open space for rec room to be built! TONS of STORAGE and closets! Bring your HOBBY into the workshop area! Check out Great Schools to see outstanding 10/10 ratings of GL North High School! Easy access to shopping right down the road and get ready for water fun on the nearby Chain 'O Lakes!