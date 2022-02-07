4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $359,000

Nice, cozy and ready move-in condition cap-cod home featuring 4-total bedrooms including the basement bed with 2-full and 1-hlf baths, with recent updates including Solar system, and siding with 2016 roof per prior ownership. Main level family room overlooking the large and professionally landscaped private fenced back yard. Full finished basement with 4th bedroom. 3-blocks away from Metra Station, walking steps to Lake Villa Elementary school and everything else of shops, retailers, and all daily life necessities. Large 2.1-attached car garage.