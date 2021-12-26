4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $369,900

Beautiful, Quiet and Spacious 4-Bedroom, 4-Full Bathroom, Split-Level Home on 3 lots (2 pins), in Crooked Lake area. You will love the country setting and view of Crooked Lake. Enter into the open Foyer, HUGE Living Room and Spacious Dining Room areas with hardwood floors. Upstairs includes 3 nice bedrooms with hardwood floors, a sitting/common area and full bath. Lower level includes the Master Bedroom & Bathroom Suite w/ Free Standing Tub. Large Kitchen includes Breakfast Bar, open Pantry and access to Deck & Lower Patio. A Sun Room is adjacent to the Dining Area & includes another Full Bathroom and Balcony overlooking the Patio. Continue down to the finished Basement which includes the Family Room, Laundry, Shop/Work Area, the 4th Full Bathroom and a Sauna. The 2.5 Car Garage is just off the Deck and Lower Patio and has a temporary Barber Shop/Beauty Salon area for working from home. This can be easily removed if not wanted. Extra 50x125 Lot included in sale which gives you a huge area for fun and entertaining. Kids will attend Lake Villa Elementary #41 and Antioch High School #117. Items of Interest: Roof-2017, Furnace-2014, A/C-2017, Water Heater-2011, Appliances-2013, Water Softener-2011. Your country home awaits you.