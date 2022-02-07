 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $374,900

If you're looking for a spacious, move-in ready home, this is the one! Completely updated and ready to go, this home has four big bedrooms on the second floor, along with a loft. The primary suite is huge and has its own sitting area and full bathroom. The first floor has an open layout perfect for entertaining. No detail has been overlooked and there is fresh carpet and flooring throughout the majority of the home. New countertops, backsplash and lighting accent the bright and beautiful kitchen that overlooks the fenced in backyard. The basement is ready for your finishing touches. Come see this one before it's gone!

