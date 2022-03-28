4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $389,000

Better than new! This completely remodeled home features all of the updated modern designs you're looking for without the new construction price tag. Step into the bright and sunny living room featuring wainscoting, crown molding recessed lighting, and plenty of windows bringing in natural light. The spacious, eat-in kitchen includes two peninsulas, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, real quartz countertops with full size backsplash, chef's hood, and is open to the nice family room. This is a great space to entertain guests! The first-floor half bath feature a beautiful stone wall that is sure to impress your guests. Upstairs, you'll find the large master suite with extending area with a gorgeous master bath with built in dresser attached. There's even a finished basement offering more space to enjoy with modern, industrial black open ceilings and a laundry room with an egress window and utility sink! You'll be able to enjoy the outdoor space as well from the giant wrap around deck off the back of the house overlooking the spacious, fenced-in yard, Cul-de-sac. This stunning home needs nothing but for you to move right in - New Roof, New Windows, New Furnace, New Kitchen, New Luxury high end Waterproof synthetic floors throughout main floor, New Bathrooms New Appliances, HOME WARRANTY and much more. UNINCORPORATED AREA WITH HUGE 1/2 ACRE LOT WHERE YOU CAN PARK ALL YOUR TOYS PLUS GRAYSLAKE HIGH-SCHOOL! schedule your private showing today!