4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $414,750

**HIGHEST AND BEST DUE 3/13/22 BY 5 PM***When location meets price & condition, then you know you have found your new home! Original owners have lovingly cared for and enjoyed owning this beautiful Buckingham model! Sparing no expense when built, sellers paid a lot premium for the unobstructed views from both front and back of nature and water! This fantastic home has undergone some major improvements a new buyer can enjoy such as the brick exterior(2015) new windows (2015) Roof (2018) Deck stained (2020) Entry tile and kitchen ceramic tile 2020, Granite kitchen counter tops 2020, subway tile back splash 2021, all new stainless kitchen appliances 2021, water heater (2021)First floor interior repainted 2021, Furnace/AC (2016)& last but not least finished English basement 2022! Updated lighting fixtures too! Traditional layout has private first floor office, living, dining area, family room with gas fireplace, all with hardwood flooring, main floor laundry plus bonus sun room off eat in kitchen which is flooded with southern exposure! Second floor has huge primary suite, & generous guest bedrooms. Plenty of storage remains in basement plus the three car garage. Enjoy the tranquility of summer overlooking pond and beautiful Deep Lake in the distance from your expansive deck. SSA is include in tax bill for Lake Michigan water improvement, and is approx $376.50 per year