4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $425,000

You'll easily love this STUNNING 4-BEDROOM HOME in STRATTON OAKS! With a PREMIUM LOCATION, backing to the neighborhood pond & walking path. Relaxing weekends will be spent on the backyard BRICK PAVER PATIO enjoying views of nature! The home's SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN features a GRAND 2-STORY FOYER with an ABUNDANCE of NATURAL SUNLIGHT throughout the house. The large living room opens to the formal dining room, accented by designer pillars. Easily entertain in the big kitchen with a center island & built in breakfast bar. The chef in your family will appreciate the HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (New 2015). Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS in the foyer, hallway, kitchen & breakfast area. Everyone will love spending time in the family room, with a WALL OF WINDOWS, FACING SOUTH & OVERLOOKING THE LARGE YARD, PAVER PATIO with PRETTY POND VIEWS. Plus there's a family room FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILING with 2-STORY WINDOWS. Desirable FIRST FLOOR DEN or HOME OFFICE. Convenient main floor laundry room. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with LARGE HIS & HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS and private full bath. Full basement ready to be finished, plumbing rough-in for future bath. Updates and Improvements include: * TIFFANY LIGHT FIXTURES in kitchen. * RECESSED LIGHTING throughout home. * LARGE PAVER PATIO & LANDSCAPING ADDED. * HALF WALL ADDED between kitchen & family room. * NEW ROOF (2015). * NEW WATER SOFTENER (2015). * FURNACE, * CENTRAL AIR & * SIDING (NEW 2004). * NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES & * HOT WATER HEATER (2015). * NEW INTERIOR PAINT (2015). * FLOORING & EXTERIOR PAINT (NEW 2004). Attached 3-CAR GARAGE. Professionally landscaped yard. Stratton Oaks family-friendly neighborhood with community park, gazebo with large lawn and walking path. VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview the home easily.