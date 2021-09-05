You'll easily love this STUNNING 4-BEDROOM HOME in STRATTON OAKS! With a PREMIUM LOCATION, backing to the neighborhood pond & walking path. Relaxing weekends will be spent on the backyard BRICK PAVER PATIO enjoying views of nature! The home's SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN features a GRAND 2-STORY FOYER with an ABUNDANCE of NATURAL SUNLIGHT throughout the house. The large living room opens to the formal dining room, accented by designer pillars. Easily entertain in the big kitchen with a center island & built in breakfast bar. The chef in your family will appreciate the HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (New 2015). Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS in the foyer, hallway, kitchen & breakfast area. Everyone will love spending time in the family room, with a WALL OF WINDOWS, FACING SOUTH & OVERLOOKING THE LARGE YARD, PAVER PATIO with PRETTY POND VIEWS. Plus there's a family room FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILING with 2-STORY WINDOWS. Desirable FIRST FLOOR DEN or HOME OFFICE. Convenient main floor laundry room. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with LARGE HIS & HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS and private full bath. Full basement ready to be finished, plumbing rough-in for future bath. Updates and Improvements include: * TIFFANY LIGHT FIXTURES in kitchen. * RECESSED LIGHTING throughout home. * LARGE PAVER PATIO & LANDSCAPING ADDED. * HALF WALL ADDED between kitchen & family room. * NEW ROOF (2015). * NEW WATER SOFTENER (2015). * FURNACE, * CENTRAL AIR & * SIDING (NEW 2004). * NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES & * HOT WATER HEATER (2015). * NEW INTERIOR PAINT (2015). * FLOORING & EXTERIOR PAINT (NEW 2004). Attached 3-CAR GARAGE. Professionally landscaped yard. Stratton Oaks family-friendly neighborhood with community park, gazebo with large lawn and walking path. VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview the home easily.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
- Updated
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A man was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after he fell off a balcony at a residence in the 6100 block of 18th Avenue on Tuesday, according…
WATCH NOW: Public Safety and Welfare Committee votes 5-0 to deny revived citywide mask mandate proposal
The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee denied a proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate Monday night.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old Kenosha woman after her vehicle reportedly collided with a motorcyclist and she tried to flee the scene of the…
A woman held at Kenosha County Jail after being charged with her fifth OWI was hit with a new criminal charge Thursday after she was allegedly…
- Updated
A Marine from Kenosha is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., after being injured in the blast outside the Kab…
Many people enjoy strolling along the beach scouring the sand for polished bits of glass and the occasional rusted shipwreck relic.
WATCH NOW: Return of the Kenosha Department of Corrections facility burned during local riots a year ago in the works
Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials say they are working with the owner of the site of the former Kenosha DOC facility on 60th Stree…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police are seeking a man who knocked down a clerk before fleeing with iPhones from the Verizon Wireless store, 9780…
A man allegedly fleeing police who had been called for a domestic dispute crashed his vehicle on the 2600 block of 48th Street, rolling the ca…