4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $569,900

Welcome to 120' of Lake Frontage at 36935 N. Nathan Hale Drive in Lake Villa! Situated on Beautiful Motorized Lake Miltmore. (Approximately 84.4 Acres) Bring your Water Toys! With Two Pins and Eastern Exposure (Sunrise Views). This Awesome Brick Lake House with Features 4 Large Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, 2 Car Attached Garage with Abundant Additional Parking (Front & Side Driveway), Finished Walkout Basement with 4th Bedroom, 3rd Full Bathroom, 2nd Kitchen & Large Recreation Area leading to Brick Paver Patio with Hot Tub ($6k) & 2 Built In Grills (Charcoal & Gas), 2 Balconies with Great Views of the Lake, Attached Boat/Toy Garage, Convenient Private Boat Ramp (Unique to this Home!), 64' Pier ($8,000) & Jet Ski Lift Included, 2nd Brick Paver Patio with Fire Pit by Shoreline and Huge Fenced Yard with Tremendous Entertainment Opportunities! Numerous Improvements Including: New Roof/Siding/Gutters (2019/$27,000), New HVAC (2017/$11,000), Driveway ($5,000), Patio By Lake (2019/$5,500), Driveway Pavers ($5,500), Stone Wall & Patio on Septic (2018/$5,000), Front Landscaping (2020/$3,500), New Front Door (2018/$5,500), New Side & Back Doors (2021/$7,000), Garage Doors & Openers (2018/ $3,500), Vertical Blinds ($2,500), Quartz Kitchen Countertop ($5,500), New Water Softener & Iron Remover ($2,500), Water Filtration System/Under Kitchen Sink (2018/$1,500), Fence (2016/$6,000), Basement Flooring ($2,500), Hanging Balcony Swings (2021/$1,000) and Basement Arcade Machine (2017/$3,000). Wow! What a Home!