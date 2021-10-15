4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $849,000

Welcome to 37375 N IL Route 83 in Lake Villa! This Spectacular Private 19+ Acre Compound Includes A Long Driveway Leading to Your Beautiful Stone Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms, 2 Car Attached Heated Garage, Plus 5 Car Detached Heated/Cooled Garage or "Toy Shop", Full Finished Basement with Recreation Room and Additional Guest Room, Covered Porch, Multi Level Deck, Gazebo with Outdoor Fireplace with Gas Logs, Brick Paver Patio with Fire Pit, Expansive Grounds with a Private 19ft Deep Fishing Pond Sitting on Natural Springs with the Ability to Toss A Pole In and See What You Can Catch! Entering the Home, You'll Notice the Recently Refinished Oak Hardwood Floors in the Main Level with Great Natural Light and Moldings, Dining Room with Neutral Paint, Crystal Light Fixtures & Built In Cabinet, Family Room with Neutral Paint Includes Fireplace with Gas Logs, Marble Mantel & Stone Tile Back Splash and Projector/Screen/JL Audio Speaker Surround Sound System for Movie Night, Gourmet Kitchen with Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counters with OGEE Edge, Glass Tile Backsplash, Island with Pendant Lighting, High End Appliances Including 2-Sub Zero Stainless Steel Refrigerators, 2-Sub Zero Stainless Steel Freezers & Miele Stainless Steel Dishwasher All With Brazilian Cherry Custom Front Panels plus Miele Stainless Steel Double Oven, Dacor Stainless Steel Microwave, Thermador 4 Burner Cook-Top with Pot Filler, Stainless Steel Farm Sink with Brushed Nickel Fixtures, 2nd Sink, Eating Area with Table Space, Stone Gas Fireplace with Gas Start, Custom Ceiling Fan and Pella Door to Deck, Den with Vaulted Ceiling, Large 4th Bedroom (23 x 18) with Luxury Vinyl Plank Floor, Neutral Paint & Vaulted Ceiling! 2nd Level Has 3 Additional Bedrooms Including Huge Master Suite with Neutral Paint, Crystal Light Fixtures, Gas Fireplace with Travertine Tile & Gas Start, Large Walk In Closet, Attached Master Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floor, Soaker Tub and Stand Up Shower, 2 Nicely Sized Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans with Light and Large Walk In Closets and 2nd Full Bathroom! Full Basement with Large Recreation Room and Office! 2nd Detached Heated/Cooled Garage At Front of Property Entrance Has Great Finishes to House Your Precious Toys and Can Be Used For a Variety of Entertainment Options! Expansive Property Allows For Fun Exploring, Hiking, ATV Enjoyment and Fishing in Your Private Pond with Fountain! Wow! A Truly Spectacular Property and Must See! 2018 Seller put in a New Asphalt Driveway. The Seller has very attractive RE taxes of $10,991.06 because they are part of the Forestry Program. They re-applied for it in 2018 and it is good for 10 years. New Homeowner can also re-apply for the program. American Home Shield Warranty Included. Click on the Additional Information for more Features.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Citing ongoing questions while it investigates further, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has placed St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick …
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
- Updated
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
- Updated
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of a Kenosha man late Friday night as a homicide.
A traffic stop last week uncovered quite a bit more and led to a number of criminal charges filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court against two …
- Updated
A leaked list of "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" banned by Facebook includes three that mention Kenosha by name and five that include Wisconsin in their names.
A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours…
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the …
- Updated
A Kenosha woman, recognized for turning her life around after missteps as a teen, is among the most recent recipients of a gubernatorial pardon.