4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $279,900

Beautiful cul de sac colonial with 2018 roof and siding! It's gorgeous from the inside out featuring gleaming hardwood floors, newer bath features, and lots of natural light,Step into the two story foyer that opens to the living room. The living room flows to the dining boasting light bright windows! The kitchen will please the cook with stainless appliances and open concept to the family foom. Sliding doors open to the patio and pergola w/lush landscaped yard. The Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and redone bath. Enjoy two other spacious bedrooms and an upstairs playroom that share a hall bath. The finished basement has a recreation room, storage, and full bedroom + bath. It's a great retreat when company comes! Newer HVAC 2016, roof and siding 2018, driveway 2020, newer washer and dryer. Great comunity park nearby and bike trails!