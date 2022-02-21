IMMACULATE RANCH W/ WIDE OPEN floor plan!!! ALMOST 2000 SQ FT on first floor plus full finished basement. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous ceramic tile... ALL Open to dining area, breakfast nook, living room and family room. Family room with romantic gas logged fireplace with views of lovely yard!!! Spacious master suite with WAlk-in closet, soaking tub and sep. shower/double sinks. 2nd bedroom & office/bedroom on main floor plus additional bedroom in basement and 3rd full bath. (main floor office has no closet) Beautiful kitchen w/breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances/nice backsplash. Full Finished basement hosts large rec room/storage (all shelving stays & freezer stays)-Lots space!!! Main floor laundry adjacent to 2 car attached garage. Super clean-move in ready. Per the owner the roof is new in 2014. Nice backsplash. Gorgeous corian counter. Nice brick patio,Full fenced backyard & landscaped! Wont last-Super nice! Some notice needed to show so listing agent can remove dog please.
4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.
It’s kind of like the anticipation of Christmas!
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has announced the death of retired village police dog Echo.
Surveillance of a residence by Kenosha Police, followed by a search warrant later that morning, has led to felony drug and child neglect charg…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Two teenage boys from Burlington were still in the hospital Sunday as state and county police investigators worked to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Fish Hatchery Road.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a…
A 31-year-old Kenosha woman faces two felony charges after she was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.
The fate of the liquor licenses for Coins Sports Bar will hang in limbo for at least another week.