4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $310,000

IMMACULATE RANCH W/ WIDE OPEN floor plan!!! ALMOST 2000 SQ FT on first floor plus full finished basement. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous ceramic tile... ALL Open to dining area, breakfast nook, living room and family room. Family room with romantic gas logged fireplace with views of lovely yard!!! Spacious master suite with WAlk-in closet, soaking tub and sep. shower/double sinks. 2nd bedroom & office/bedroom on main floor plus additional bedroom in basement and 3rd full bath. (main floor office has no closet) Beautiful kitchen w/breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances/nice backsplash. Full Finished basement hosts large rec room/storage (all shelving stays & freezer stays)-Lots space!!! Main floor laundry adjacent to 2 car attached garage. Super clean-move in ready. Per the owner the roof is new in 2014. Nice backsplash. Gorgeous corian counter. Nice brick patio,Full fenced backyard & landscaped! Wont last-Super nice! Some notice needed to show so listing agent can remove dog please.