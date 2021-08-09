 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $330,000

76' of Waterfront AND a Spacious 4 bedrooms 2.1 Baths Home Ready For New Owners. Huge eat-in Kitchen. Full Unfinished Basement Awaits Your Finishing Touches. The Wood-Burning Fireplace Warms the Family Room & Overlooks the Lake. Plenty of Room for Your Toys with This 3 car Attached Garage. Home Needs a Little Work & Is Priced Accordingly.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert