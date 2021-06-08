4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $330,000

Come fall in love with this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath home nestled in desirable Natures Ridge subdivision located near multiple forest preserves and lakes. Walk into this home's bright and airy voluminous layout with beautiful arched entryways leading into each room on main level. Gather in your sun-filled living room and enjoy your exquisite dining room perfect for every gathering. Make memories in your gourmet kitchen featuring spacious eating area, island with breakfast bar, freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator & oven and outdoor access to brick paver patio. Spend quality time in cozy family room featuring striking marble gas starter fireplace. Office, half bath, and laundry room complete the first level. Retreat to your lovely master bedroom featuring stunning vaulted ceilings, his and her closets, and ensuite with double sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Three additional sizeable bedrooms and full bath complete the second level! Unfinished basement offers endless storage and many possibilities for you to create your own oasis! Large yard with brick paver patio and beautiful surrounding trees is perfect for outdoor entertainment and relaxing. This remarkable home won't last long!!! View More