4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $340,000

Open and spacious 2 story home with cul-de-sac location. Large eat-in kitchen with center island and newer stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to family room and eating area. Sliding door leads to large deck and yard, perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room for family meals and a custom built office and playroom/living room area complete the main floor. Full finished basement with huge family room and wet bar for entertaining with natural light from English windows. Bedroom sizes are a real plus. This is a well cared for home in a great school district, close to trails and all the amenities-- just move right in and enjoy! View More