Growing family in need of more space? This beautiful 4-bedroom home is everything you've been looking for! The spacious main level offers a 2-story foyer, formal dining room and separate living room. Large family room with brick fireplace opens to the breakfast room and kitchen. Updates to the kitchen include granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all nicely sized. Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling & renovated bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower & soaking tub. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room. The English basement has daylight windows & exterior access door. Easily entertain family & friends in the finished basement with a huge great room, a game room, exercise area plus a 3rd full bath. Landscaped yard with deck and awning. Brick paver walkway, front steps, front patio & back patio. Located in Auburn Meadows subdivision with Oakland elementary school, Antioch middle school and Lakes Community high school. Close to Hastings Lake Forest Preserve, The YMCA, Auburn Park, Engle Memorial Park and the Park District. Nearby shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Easy access to major roadways for your work commute. Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $348,000
