4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $439,900

2022 Paint Throughout!! Enjoy nature's wonders in this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home nestled on the serene pond with an abundance of natural lighting, main level office, high ceilings and open floor plan made for entertaining! Two story foyer welcomes you as you enter with views into your formal living room with soaring ceiling and dining room - perfect for every gathering. Cook your favorite meals in your gourmet kitchen highlighting stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, island, eating area, built-in workspace, views into your family room and plenty of cabinetry making storage a breeze! Office, half bathroom and laundry room complete the main level. Dual sided staircase leads to your master suite through the double doors featuring vaulted ceiling, two separate vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Three additional spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom adorn the second level. Unfinished basement is waiting for you to make it your own! Combine indoor and outdoor living in your peaceful backyard providing sun-filled brick-paver patio, luscious landscaping and gorgeous views of the pond. This home truly has it all!