4 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $450,000

$40K in updates! Begin making memories in this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home with finished basement featuring high ceilings, abundance of natural lighting and nestled on a serene pond with luscious landscaping. Grand two-story foyer welcomes you as you enter with gleaming hardwood flooring and views into your formal living room and dining room. Kitchen is a chef's dream boasting stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, built-in desk, and eating area with exterior access. Two story family room is the heart of the home graced with striking gas fireplace, dry-bar and views into your kitchen - open layout is ideal for gatherings. Office, half bathroom and laundry room complete the main level. Enter your luxurious master bedroom through the double doors offering tray ceiling and ensuite with double sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and his/her walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms and one full bathroom adorn the second level. Entertain in style in your finished basement presenting recreation room, game room, full bathroom and plenty of unfinished storage space. Combine indoor and outdoor living in your outdoor oasis providing sun-filled deck and peaceful views. Welcome Home! 2018 NEW ROOF.